Unheralded tight end named Seahawks' candidate for prominent NFL award
Last season, the Seattle Seahawks had high hopes that rookie No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II would be in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Considering he was just the second defensive player off the board, it's genuinely disappointing he wasn't, even if it was because he missed three games due to injury.
The Seahawks' 2025 draft class has even more potential ROY candidates on both sides of the ball. Rookie No. 18 overall pick Grey Zabel is an unlikely winner as an offensive lineman, but Seattle's two second-round picks — safety Nick Emmanwori (No. 35 pick) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (No. 50) — boast a strong case.
Pro Football and Sports Network writer Owain Jones projects Arroyo as the most likely candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year among Seattle's rookies. This isn't exactly a hot take considering Arroyo was Seattle's top offensive pick behind Zabel and projects to have the biggest workload right out of the gate.
At least in terms of skill players, the Seahawks also have quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 92 overall pick, wide receiver Tory Horton (No. 166), fullback Robbie Ouzts (No. 175), running back Damien Martinez (No. 223) and wide receiver Ricky White (No. 238) who could contend for the award. However, most project as depth or development options in 2025.
Even Arroyo isn't projected to start, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and head coach Mike Macdonald have stated he will be utilized in a variety of ways. Arroyo's 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame, in addition to his speed and athleticism, makes him a prime candidate to be used as both a tight end and wide receiver. No other listed tight end on Seattle's roster has a similar skill set.
Horton and White's roles will be worth watching during training camp and in the preseason. There's no guarantee they see regular offensive snaps this season with Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling expected to handle the majority of the wideout workload. Horton is the most likely player to have an impact.
If Arroyo is fully healthy, he could quickly become one of Seattle's most dangerous weapons. That sets his ceiling extremely high.
