What Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf said about facing Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf is playing against the Seattle Seahawks for the first time in his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Brener

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are heading to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 2 matchup with a familiar face.

The Seahawks traded star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers this offseason, but the former second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft isn't putting more weight on this game than the others.

"Y'all are going to make it a big deal," Metcalf said via the Associated Press. "I'm not. It's just another football game.

Metcalf doesn't want the narrative to grow any more than it has to because he is focused on winning the football game for the Steelers. While it's easy to peg a rivalry between Metcalf and his former Seahawks club, this is far from the messiest divorce in NFL history.

Metcalf wanted a new contract, the Seahawks weren't willing to meet his demands and he wanted out. The Seahawks requested his wishes and sent him to a team that was open to paying him what he felt he deserved: $150 million over five years.

Someone familiar with going against Metcalf in practice is cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who spoke about what it is like to go against the star wideout.

"We're not sitting here just saying, 'We only want to game plan against DK because we want to get something out of it,'" Griffin said.

"We're going to make the plays that we need to make against him. But, also, man, we're getting ready to try to get back on track and start getting these W's stacked up and getting that first win so we can make this run."

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Steelers is set for 10 a.m. PT on Sunday inside Acrisure Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

