Why former Seahawks star DK Metcalf wasn't happy with his Steelers debut
In his six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver DK Metcalf averaged 65.2 receiving yards per game over 98 career games played with the team. He topped that average in his very first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.
Still, even after catching four passes for 83 yards in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the New York Jets, Metcalf is unhappy with his and the team's overall performance on offense.
Metcalf believes Steelers 'can do better'
Speaking to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin following Pittsburgh's win, Metcalf said he wanted to clean up the small details that can contribute to a more decisive win, according to Steelernation's Anthony G. Halkias II.
Like all teams in Week 1, a win doesn't necessarily mean they played their best football.
"You know, this was our first time lining up as a complete offense out there on the field," Metcalf told Cronin after the 34-32 win over the Jets in Week 1, per Halkias. "There was some growing pains, but you know, we worked through it on the sideline, communication, talking inside the locker room. It just came to fruition out here on the field.
"Yeah, we can do better. I am mad at myself at a few of them. Drops, I gotta be better."
It was Metcalf's first game catching passes from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in both players' first time suiting up for the Steelers. Practice can only progress an offense and quarterback-to-wide-receiver chemistry so far before it has to be tested in a game.
Despite the two-point victory, the Jets outgained the Steelers' offense 394-271. That was mostly due to Pittsburgh's lack of a rush attack, however, as Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Metcalf, while not catching a touchdown, accounted for nearly 35% of that yardage.
Metcalf will look to build on a solid first outing with the Steelers in Week 2, his first-ever revenge game against the Seahawks since being traded this offseason. Even though Metcalf initiated the trade, it will still be a high-stakes game for both sides.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2
Odds not in Seahawks’ favor against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s Week 1 playcalling grades are terrible