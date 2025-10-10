Why the Seahawks-Jaguars matchup might come down to the wire
The Seattle Seahawks have had more than their fair share of exciting finishes over the years, which is great for viewers, but not for their fans' heart rates.
Already, they've shown that this year won't be any different. The Seahawks have seen three of their first five games come down to the wire, including Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're just 1-2 in those games, but rest assured, they'll have plenty of chances to improve on that record.
Heck, they might just have a chance to improve on it in Week 6, as their next opponent is just as accustomed to wild finishes as they are.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen each of their past four games come down to the wire and have won each of the past three. Most recently, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 in an instant classic on "Monday Night Football," which moved them to an impressive 4-1 this season.
With both teams having a flair for the dramatic, The Athletic's Steven Louis Goldstein believes Sunday's game could be another that comes down to the final drive.
"The Jags are equal opportunists in their one-score adventures," Louis Goldstein wrote. "They let a backup QB (Jake Browning, since benched for Joe Flacco) go 92 yards down the field for a triumphant final drive. They also out-clutched this era’s final boss (Kansas City) in Week 5. Jacksonville has more takeaways than any other team, and Trevor Lawrence is taking bigger risks (both throwing and scooting) under Liam Coen. Aggression is a guiding force in Duval for the first time in a long while."
"Seattle just hosted an incredible back-and-forth marathon. Like Lawrence, Sam Darnold isn’t squeamish about passing into tight windows or risking an INT blemish. Like Coen, Mike Macdonald is green enough to coach with ambition. Another super-small spread (-1 for the Jags) hints at down-to-the-wire showmanship."
What looked to be an unremarkable matchup prior to the start of the season suddenly looks like one of the best of Week 6, as both teams are off to surprisingly hot starts. However, they both still have something to prove, and winning this game would go a long way toward establishing them as legitimate contenders.
