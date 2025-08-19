Would Pete Carroll's Raiders be better off rebuilding for the 2026 NFL season?
The Seattle Seahawks were in contention more often than not throughout Pete Carroll's14 seasons as head coach, making 10 playoff appearances with five NFC West titles and of course a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Carroll is now back in the NFL after a year away, of course taking over as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. A return to contention, though? That may not be in the cards this year.
The Raiders are coming off a 5-12 season, which left them dead last in a division with three playoff teams. Yes, they have improved substantially this offseason, adding former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith via trade and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty No. 6 overall, but this is still a team that's still a ways off from competing.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes Carroll and the Raiders would be better off using the 2025 season to rebuild in hopes of improving in 2026.
Should Pete Carroll Change Approach in 2025?
"At the risk of angering Raider Nation, this is a team that is still a year away, especially in an AFC West that put three teams in the playoffs last season," Davenport wrote. "To be clear, the Raiders aren’t as far out as some of the teams in this column—there are some foundational pieces on both sides of the ball in the likes of tight end Brock Bowers and edge-rusher Maxx Crosby. But the Raiders have a below-average offensive line. The wide receivers aren’t exactly an imposing lot. Linebacker and the defensive backfield are legitimate question marks.
"This season should be as much about figuring out which needs the team will have to address in 2026 as trying to make the playoffs in 2025. And if the Raiders finish anywhere but last place in the AFC West this season, it will be a step in the right direction."
However, it's very clear that Carroll does not agree with that assessment. From the moment he arrived in Las Vegas, he's made it very clear that he wants to compete.
“It took us a few years to get to the very top of the last couple programs I was with,” Carroll said at his introductory press conference in January. “We’re starting right now and going for it immediately. … We’re going to start right now, (we’re) going to go after it and build this team as quickly as we can.”
Will Carroll's approach pay off? Only time will tell.
