Seahawks projected to draft Florida State corner with pick from DK Metcalf trade
This offseason, there has been so much emphasis on the offense during free agency when it comes to Mike Macdonald’s team. The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback, four new wide receivers (and counting), as well as a new offensive coordinator. There are parts of the offensive line that remain a concern, but there’s a sense general manager John Schneider may address that during the draft.
Speaking of the three-day event, which is being held at the unfrozen tundra of Lambeau Field from April 24-26, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider has a total of 10 picks at his disposal. Half of those (5) are in the first 92 selections, including a pair of second-rounders. The ‘Hawks have their own choice at No. 50, as well as the 52nd overall pick obtained from the Steelers for wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Via the latest mock draft from Brentley Weissman of the Pro Football Sports Network, Seattle will opt for a wideout (Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona) in the first round, and a guard (Wyatt Milum, West Virginia) with the 50th pick. Schneider will then address the secondary by grabbing an intriguing cornerback prospect from Florida State.
“Azareye’h Thomas screams Seattle corner with his length and overall athleticism. He is very young and still developing but has the physical talent to become a top-tier starter in the league.”
There’s this scouting report from NFL.com draft analysis Lance Zierlein. “Press-man cornerback with average speed but excellent length to disrupt game flow for opponents. Thomas deters early looks his way from quarterbacks by jabbing, crowding and smothering the release from press. He lacks route recognition and lateral twitch to stay tight to breaks from off-man. He also needs to develop his instincts and trust his eyes from zone coverage. He has average top-end speed but competes to shrink the receiver’s downfield catch odds using his length and ball skills.
“He’s more likely to spoil a catch than make a play on the football that results in a turnover, but that could change with more experience. He’s below average in run support, although he improved in that area in 2024. Thomas needs more seasoning, but he could become a good starter within two or three years.”
Zierlein compared Thomas to Kansas City’s Jaylen Watson, who in three seasons with the Chiefs has been a steady performer and shown a nose for the ball in the postseason. The Seahawks could use some help in that department. The team forced only 18 turnovers in 17 games in 2024.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Post post-free agency edition
Should Seattle Seahawks move on from expensive veteran tight end?
Seahawks predicted to trade up w/ Bears for consensus #1 OT prospect
Sam Darnold got something from Seahawks that Russell Wilson never did