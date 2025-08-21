All Seahawks

2 key Seahawks rookies should get 'plenty' of reps vs. Packers, Ken Walker hopeful

Star running back Kenneth Walker and rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe hope to make big impressions for the Seattle Seahawks this week in Green Bay.

Richie Whitt

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
So far this preseason, rookies Grey Zabel and Tory Horton have shined. Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has proven steady. As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for a joint practice and then a final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, the last piece to their puzzle may be a positive sign from Kenneth Walker III.

Horton, the impressive receiver from Colorado State, has made a push for playing time and Zabel, the 18th overall pick in last April's NFL draft, has impressed coaches and the 12s all during training camp.

The spotlight this week in Green Bay will be on Walker, who has been dealing with a foot injury, and rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe. The Alabama product has, at times, dazzled but needs an impressive performance to push Drew Lock for the job to be Darnold's backup.

The folks at NFL.com expect to see both players in Saturday afternoon's game at Lambeau Field.

Writes NFL.com about Seattle's outlook for the game: "We might have seen plenty of OG Grey Zabeland S Nick Emmanwori, the Seahawks’ top two draft picks this year, so far in the preseason. Maybe WR Tory Horton has even done enough to sit out the finale. But other rookies figure to receive good time against the Packers. Chief among them are TE Elijah Arroyo and QB Jalen Milroe, two rookies who could see the field this season. They should be out there plenty on Saturday, with the hope that they can fine tune the exciting athleticism they’ve displayed so far."

After missing most of camp and preseason, Walker - Seattle's leading rusher the last two seasons - is back practicing in Green Bay. Head coach Mike Macdonald said he hopes to see the running back get some carries Saturday.

