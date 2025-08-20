Seahawks' best-kept secret named Fantasy Football 'sleeper'
The biggest news surrounding Seattle Seahawks' receivers this offseason was the departure of DK Metcalf. The biggest secret, however, might be in a new arrival.
No, not former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. And not free-agent find Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Seattle's biggest sleeper - especially when it comes to Fantasy Football - is rookie fifth-round draft choice Tory Horton.
With the exits of Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the new No. 1, supplemented by Kupp. Valdes-Scantling was brought in to be a proven No. 3 target for new quarterback Sam Darnold. But, let's face it, he's been outplayed during camp and the preseason by the rookie from Colorado State.
In two preseason games, he has four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.
"I'm seeing the same thing you guys are," Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald said of Horton. "A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, 'Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.' He's doing that. He's making multiple plays every day. So, it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room."
In unveiling its top eight Fantasy Football sleepers, Bleacher Report lists Horton among three receivers including Isaac TeSlaa (Lions) and Dont'e Thornton (Raiders).
Writes B/R of the rookie: "A speedy, sure-handed player who excels at generating yards after the catch, Horton has a chance to earn a real target share off the jump. And if Kupp got hurt (again), that could open the door for the Colorado State product to really take off."
Seattle's best-kept secret is suddenly getting noticed.
