Seahawks' best-kept secret named Fantasy Football 'sleeper'

Seattle Seahawks' fifth-round rookie receiver Tory Horton is being unveiled as a potential Fantasy Football sleeper pick

Richie Whitt

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The biggest news surrounding Seattle Seahawks' receivers this offseason was the departure of DK Metcalf. The biggest secret, however, might be in a new arrival.

No, not former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. And not free-agent find Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Seattle's biggest sleeper - especially when it comes to Fantasy Football - is rookie fifth-round draft choice Tory Horton.

With the exits of Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the new No. 1, supplemented by Kupp. Valdes-Scantling was brought in to be a proven No. 3 target for new quarterback Sam Darnold. But, let's face it, he's been outplayed during camp and the preseason by the rookie from Colorado State.

In two preseason games, he has four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Darnold
"I'm seeing the same thing you guys are," Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald said of Horton. "A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, 'Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.' He's doing that. He's making multiple plays every day. So, it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room."

In unveiling its top eight Fantasy Football sleepers, Bleacher Report lists Horton among three receivers including Isaac TeSlaa (Lions) and Dont'e Thornton (Raiders).

Writes B/R of the rookie: "A speedy, sure-handed player who excels at generating yards after the catch, Horton has a chance to earn a real target share off the jump. And if Kupp got hurt (again), that could open the door for the Colorado State product to really take off."

Seattle's best-kept secret is suddenly getting noticed.

Tory Horton
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

