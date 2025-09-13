Seahawks vs. Steelers: 4 must-win matchups for Seattle in Week 2
It may seem like a stretch, but the NFL regular season is so short and the competition is so tough that even very talented teams cannot afford to start the year 0-2. That means for the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow's early road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a must-win matchup.
As is always the case, that means they're going to have to win a few key individual showdowns. While former Seattle star DK Metcalf is going to get most of the attention, there are several other Steelers who the Seahawks need to keep their eye on. Here are four key matchups we'll be watching.
Abe Lucas vs. T.J. Watt
For the most part Lucas did a solid job last week against Nick Bosa. However, he allowed a pressure at the worst possible time, getting backed up into Sam Darnold's grill, resulting in a game-losing fumble. It won't get any easier this week for Lucas, who will mostly be lining up across from Pittsburgh superstar T.J. Watt, who has totaled over 100 sacks and 225 quarterback hits in his career.
Zach Charbonnet vs. Patrick Queen
The new leader in the Seahawks backfield is Zach Charbonnet, whose one-cut-and-go style likely suits Klint Kubiak's scheme better than Ken Walker. Charbonnet will need some better blocking to get to the second level of the Steelers defense. That's where he'll face off againt inside linebacker Patrick Queen. He led Pittsburgh with 129 total tackles last season.
Riq Woolen? vs. DK Metcalf
Woolen may have given up the game-winning touchdown to the 49ers, but that doesn't mean the Seahawks have a better option on the roster to go 1-on-1 against DK Metcalf. Woolen's combination of speed, length and athlticism gives Seattle's defense their best chance to shut him down - certainly better than Nehemiah Pritchett, Derion Kendrick or Shaq Griffin will.
Mike Macdonald vs. Aaron Rodgers
Arguably the biggest matchup of the day will be the cat and mouse game between four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Seahawks' defensive genius playcaller, head coach Mike Macdonald. Last year when Rodgers visited Seattle with the Jets Macdonald's defense got the best of him, limiting Rodgers to just 185 yards, two touchdowns and a back-breaking pick-six to Leonard Williams.
