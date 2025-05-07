Seahawks' talented rookie tight end is team's most "intriguing pick"
The roster building continues for all 32 teams, including the Seattle Seahawks. There are veterans on the open market, as well as undrafted rookie prospects.
While it has been nearly two weeks since the 2025 NFL draft ended, the analysis continues. Earlier this week, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus made an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. He spoke about the club’s incoming class of 11 selections, and it was John Schneider’s second choice in the second round that he found to be the club’s most intriguing pick.
“I love the Elijah Arroyo selection for them in the second round,” said the site’s NFL draft analyst. “This is a player who I think is a fantastic wide receiver version of what you would want from a tight end. He’s somebody who was one of the best receiving tight ends that we had in college football this past year…I think he is excellent for exactly what they want.”
The University of Miami prospect comes off a 2024 campaign in which he totaled 35 catches for 590 yards and seven scores. In his first three years with the Hurricanes, he played in only 23 games (11 from 2022-23), totaled a combined 11 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown. The 6’5”, 250-pound performer makes for a sizable target.
“They needed big receivers,” added Sikkema, “and I think that Elijah Arroyo is talented enough where you could play him as an X (receiver). You could play him on the outside…So that to me is the most intriguing pick and the one that I’m the most excited about, because he fills a lot of different receiving needs that they would want from that big receiver role.”
Head coach Mike Macdonald, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and new starting quarterback Sam Darnold have to like what Schneider has done this offseason in revamping the team’s attack.
