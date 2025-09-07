Seahawks vs. 49ers: 5 things to know about Week 1 matchup
There seems to be a lot of optimism surrounding both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers entering 2025, albeit for somewhat different reasons. Mike Macdonald’s club won six of its final eight games a year ago, revamped its offense, and has a defensive unit that could be one of the best in the league this season.
A year ago, the Niners finished 6-11 and finished in the basement of the NFC West. It was the second time under head coach Kyle Shanhan that the team followed up a Super Bowl appearance with a losing campaign and a last-place finish in the division. There are those who feel that the 49ers will bounce back in a big way, and are using the team’s “easy” schedule as a big reason why.
The Seahawks were the only team in the league in 2024 to win 10 games and not make the playoffs, losing out on a NFC West title to the Los Angeles Rams via tiebreaker. It’s worth noting that the Niners have won their past three games on the road in this series.
History
Although the Seahawks were a member of the NFC West during their debut campaign in 1976, their divisional rivalry with the Niners didn’t really begin until 2002 following the league’s realignment. Since then and including a pair of playoff encounters, Seattle owns a 10-game lead (29-19) over the 49ers dating back to '02.
In recent years, San Francisco has owned this series. Shanahan’s club had knocked off the Seahawks six straight times, including a playoff clash in 2022, before Macdonald’s team rallied for an exciting 20-17 victory in Week 11 at Levi’s Stadium last November in the clubs' last meeting.
What’s in a Number(s)?
49ers: Robert Saleh is back as the team’s defensive coordinator, and he takes over a unit that fell upon hard times this past season. During the team’s Super Bowl LVIII season of 2023, the club allowed just 298 points (3rd fewest in the NFL) and 30 offensive touchdowns. That changed dramatically this past season. The Niners gave up 49 offensive TDs and 436 points—the latter the fourth-highest total in the NFL.
Seahawks: Only two teams in the league allowed more sacks than the Seahawks this past season. Seattle signal-callers Geno Smith (50) and Sam Howell (4)—both no longer with the franchise—were dropped a combined 54 times. The Seahawks have also finished a dismal 28th in the league in rushing yards per game two straight years. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel is part of an offensive line that has a lot to prove.
Keep an Eye On…
49ers: A year after earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year accolades, 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey endured a forgettable 2024. So how healthy is the versatile performer? At one time, his status for this game appeared to be in doubt, but it appears that the eight-year pro will be available. Brock Purdy may rely heavily on McCaffrey given that Shanahan’s team is woefully thin at wide receiver these days.
Seahawks: It may be stating the obvious, but a lot of eyes will be on new Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold. John Schneider pretty much gutted the Seattle offense this offseason and the biggest acquisition was Darnold, a Pro Bowler with the Vikings who enjoyed a career year in 2024. Of course, it didn’t really end well as he struggled in ugly losses at Detroit and vs. the Rams in the playoffs to close out the season.
