Seattle Seahawks projected to make surprise pick in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft
Between now and the end of April, the vast majority of mock drafts for the Seattle Seahawks will have one offensive lineman or another coming off the board at 18 overall. Occasionally you may see a do-it-all piece for the back end of Mike Macdonald's defense, but that's about it as far as variations go.
Good news: thanks to a new 2025 NFL mock draft from Josh Edwards at CBS Sports we have a new scenario to chew on for the Seahawks and that 18th overall pick. Edwards has Seattle throwing a curveball and picking MIchigan tight end Colston Loveland at that spot.
CBS Sports on Seahawks-Colston Loveland
"The possibility of Seattle's wide receiver room being turned over this offseason is very real. There are ways to supplement the pass catchers without directly adding at wide receiver. Colston Loveland would give them a field-stretching tight end who can also help in the run game."
Even if the wide receiver room remains intact, you can make a case for the Seahawks to totally reset at the tight end position, where they've gotten dismal returns in pretty much every year of their history except for one strong season from Jimmy Graham.
This past season was no exception, as they only got 500 yards and one touchdown from Noah Fant, who's on a two-year, $20 million deal that qualifies as one of the worst tight end contracts in the league right now.
Loveland (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) would likely bring an end to Seattle's troubles at this spot. Over the last two years he's been one of the most-productive tight ends in the nation, totaling 1,231 receiving yards and scoring nine touchdowns. Here are the 2024 highlights.
Colston Loveland highlights
Under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak it sounds like tight ends are going to be a much more important part of the offense compared to Ryan Grubb's scheme, which gives the Seahawks more incentive to make an investment at this position. They have bigger roster needs to address, but they can do a whole lot worse than targeting Loveland in the first round.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald drops hint on DK Metcalf’s future
Seahawks predicted to sign three-time All-Pro defender in free agency
DK Metcalf trade rumors growing louder for the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks add former Broncos OC to aid struggling run game