Seattle Seahawks’ “new” offensive line will be tested early
The Seattle Seahawks did a little bit of work on their offense this offseason. Okay, make it a lot of work. There’s a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. The team dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, and signed free agent and 2004 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold away from the Minnesota Vikings.
There are newcomers at wide receiver and tight end as well. The offensive line will look somewhat different, the main change being 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel as the starting left guard. Mike Macdonald’s club struggled in this area in ’24, with Pro Football Focus ranking the Seahawks’ offensive front next-to-last in the league ahead of only the New England Patriots.
This past season, only the Chicago Bears (68) and Cleveland Browns (66) allowed more sacks than Macdonald’s team (54). The question is whether this tweaked offensive line is ready to make drastic improvement in terms of pass protection? The Seahawks won’t have to wait long to see how this group stacks up.
A look at the first seven games on Seattle’s schedule shows that the club will be facing a slew of quality pass rushers. Last week, the rival San Francisco 49ers, who the ‘Hawks host in Week 1, acquired Bryce Huff from the Eagles. He joins star Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams as performers who will be looking to make life miserable for Darnold.
There’s a Week 2 visit to Pittsburgh, where seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt will be waiting. In Week 3, they welcome the Saints. They face defensive end Cameron Jordan and his 121.5 career sacks. The Seahawks head to the desert four days later and play a Cardinals’ team that added Super Bowl champion LIX Josh Sweat (Eagles) in free agency this offseason.
The hits just keep on coming. In Week 5, there’s the Buccaneers, newcomer Haason Reddick and intriguing rookie David Walker. The following Sunday, it’s a cross-country trip to Jacksonville, where sack-artist Josh Hines-Allen awaits. Eight days later on a Monday night at home, it’s the reigning AFC South champion Texans and standout edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. The duo combined for 23 of the club’s 49 QB traps.
The Seahawks’ off-week comes after the Monday night tilt with Houston. It may wind up being at a very opportune time for Darnold and Seattle’s offensive front if the latter doesn’t develop sooner than later.
