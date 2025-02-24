Tutu Atwell and 2 other NFC West free agents the Seahawks could poach
It’s an interesting concept. A team enters free agency with designs on signing a player from each one of its division rivals. The idea is to obviously strengthen their own club, while taking a little nibble out of their main competition.
In 2024, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams finished with identical 10-7 records. Sean McVay’s club wound up being crowned NFC West champions based on the all-too-infrequently used strength-of-victory tiebreaker.
Hence, the ‘Hawks missed the playoffs for the second straight year, and were the only team in the league to not qualify despite winning 10 games.
Every little advantage counts. Which brings us Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider, who may have to a little bargain hunting considering the team’s salary cap situation. Keeping all that in mind, here are three players the ‘Hawks may be able to pluck from the divisional neighbors.
Arizona Cardinals: G Will Hernandez
There has been a ton written about the Seahawks’ shaky offensive front (see Pro Football Focus’ final rankings for 2024). Save for left tackle Charles Cross, there are question marks all over—especially on the interior. It’s also worth noting that left guard Laken Tomlinson’s contract expires next month.
Adding veteran guard Will Hernandez comes with a bit of a question mark. He started the Cardinals’ first five games this past season, suffered a knee injury in Week 5, and was lost for the rest of ‘24. When healthy, the seven-year pro could be an immediate starter.
Los Angeles Rams: WR Tutu Atwell
The 2021 second-round pick from the University of Louisville has seen his playing time increase each season with the Rams. As a rookie, he appeared in eight games, but didn’t catch a pass. Fast forward to 2023, when Tutu Atwell totaled 39 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns in 16 contests.
This past season, he played in all 17 games and set career highs in catches (42) and receiving yards (562), but never reached the end zone. On the other hand, there has been plenty of talk regarding the futures of Seahawks’ wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
San Francisco 49ers: TE Eric Saubert
Six-year veteran Noah Fant has now spent three seasons apiece with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. His reception numbers with the former (170) are higher than the latter (130). Fant has scored 15 regular-season TDs, twice as many with the Broncos (10) than the Seahawks (5).
In any case, Fants is a productive player, however run-blocking is not his forte. He owns a 42.3 grade in this area via Pro Football Focus. Veteran Eric Saubert is PFF’s 19th-ranked tight end in this area (63.3). Seattle’s ground game has finished 28th in the NFL two consecutive years.
