Seattle Seahawks’ offensive triplets drop 7 spots in NFL.com rankings from 2024
What a difference a year makes, especially when it comes to National Football League rosters. Trades and free agency will do that, and the Seattle Seahawks were very busy in both regards this offseason.
This exercise is in regards to a team’s “triplets,” as in a club’s quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. A year ago, via Gennaro Filice of NFL.com’s rankings, the Seahawks’ trifecta of signal-caller Geno Smith, running back Kenneth Walker III, and wideout DK Metcalf were at the No. 17 spot on his list entering the 2024 season.
Now comes Filice’s 2025 rankings, and after an offseason of revamping by general manager John Schneider, the ‘Hawks have slipped quite a bit on the newest list. Seattle’s new-look triplets of quarterback Sam Darnold, Walker, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have dropped all the way down to 24th.
Seahawks have two newcomers when it comes to their offensive triplets
“Sam Darnold was one of the most surprising stories of last season…,” explained Filice, “until he turned into a pumpkin for the de facto playoff game at Detroit and the real playoff game in Los Angeles. Can he prove this past January was a blip, and not the inevitable correction from a magical four-month run?
"Mike Macdonald and John Schneider certainly believe in the “Darnaissance,” having traded a solid starter in Geno Smith to clear the path for Sam’s signing. They also brought in a new offensive coordinator (Klint Kubiak) whose outside-zone/play-action scheme seemingly suits Darnold’s skill set quite nicely."
“And although the Seahawks additionally dealt DK Metcalf as part of their offseason revamp,” added Filice, “Jaxon Smith-Njigba just broke out as the league’s most prolific slot receiver in 2024. If Darnold can bring his Pro Bowl production to Seattle, the biggest hinge piece on this offense could be Kenneth Walker III. The fourth-year back boasts alluring ability, but he’s yet to put it all together at the NFL level.”
Both Darnold and Smith-Njigba were Pro Bowlers in 2024, but there seems to be questions about the seven-year signal-caller. However, Darnold’s familiarity with Kubiak may be the key to Seattle’s offense jelling sooner than later in 2025.
