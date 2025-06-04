Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL's best new QB-WR duos
It's already been a long offseason for Seattle Seahawks fans who think they actually got an upgrade at quarterback with Sam Darnold replacing Geno Smith. We maintain that's the case despite Darnold getting a step down in his supporting cast compared to the Minnesota Vikings, but this side of the debate is a pretty lonely one.
Some folks get it, though. Apparently, that includes Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports, who believes in Darnold's production and has him and Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranked as the fourth-best new quarterback-wide receiver combo in the NFL this year.
CBS on Sam Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba
"Darnold enjoyed a late-career resurgence where he threw for 35 touchdowns, 4,319 yards, and finished with a passer rating of 102.5. If that's who he is (or even somewhat below that) with Seattle, he and Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be box office... Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba exploded as the No. 1 option in the Seahawks offense last season, logging 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in Year 2."
Agreed. Not only is Darnold being vastly underrated by most national analysts (PFF has him ranked 26th at quarterback after a top-five season), but JSN is also very much flying under the radar after an 1,100-yard season and a Pro Bowl appearance.
If Seattle's offensive line isn't a total dumpster fire and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak can find a way to scheme JSN to get the ball in space this has a chance to be one of the league's most productive QB/WR pairs this coming season.
The only three combos that ranked ahead of Darnold and JSN were Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel on the Washington Commanders, Dak Prescott and George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys and Matt Stafford and Davante Adams on the LA Rams at the top.
