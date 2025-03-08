Geno Smith deal lands Seahawks NFL draft pick Raiders got from Jets in Davante Adams trade
Details are beginning to come in about the Seattle Seahawks' surprise trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Geno Smith is on his way to the desert to play for Pete Carroll and Tom Brady, while the Seahawks are getting a ton of salary cap relief and a third-round draft pick in the bargain.
Exactly which third-round pick they're getting from the Raiders has been the subject of some confusion. While they hold the 68th overall pick in the draft that's not the one the Seahawks are getting in the deal. According to The Athletic's Raiders beat reporter Tashan Reed, Seattle is getting the number 73 overall pick, instead. The Raiders got that pick when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets a couple months ago.
Adding the 73rd selection gives Seattle four picks in the top 100, which may be helpful in what's likely to be an extensive rebuilding process on offense. Here's a look at all of the Seahawks' draft picks for 2025.
Seahawks 2025 NFL draft picks
Round 1: 18th overall pick
Round 2: 50th overall pick
Round 3: 73rd overall pick
Round 3: 82nd overall pick
Round 4: 137th overall pick (comp)
Round 5: 173rd overall pick (comp)
Round 6: 187th overall pick
Round 6: 212th overall pick (comp)
Round 7: 236th overall pick
As for that offensive rebuild, the Seahawks are pretty well-situated at running back and left tackle, and they have at least one great wide receiver on the roster. Other than that it's all up for grabs, though. We may see a huge turnover along the offensive line as well as at the skill positions.
