Steelers defender fined after officials miss dirty hit on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold is drawing attention but, turns out, not penalty flags.
Darnold, whose Seahawks are heavily Sunday afternoon against the 0-2 New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field, threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns in last week's vital road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a key fumble in the Red Zone of the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it was the kind of performance the Seahawks expected when they moved on from Geno Smith and gave him a three-year contract worth $100 million last March.
One of Darnold's best throws in the game came at the end of Seattle's first drive. It was impressive because of what we saw ... and what the officlals on the field apparently didn't see.
Darnold dropped back with good protection and patiently waited for rookie receiver Tory Horton to cross the field on a long route. Eventually, left tackle Charles Cross was shoved into Darnold's space by Steelers' veteran linebacker Patrick Queen. Waiting until the last possible second, Darnold threw a perfect pass that hit Horton in stride on the goal-line for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
But what initial TV replays - and the officials - missed was Queen crashing into Darnold after he released the ball. The Steelers' star seemed to hit Darold in the neck or even left side of his helmet. During the game, no flag was thrown on the play.
But after the league office reviewed film of the game, Queen was fined $17,389 for an unnecessary blow to the head/neck area. Obviously, a roughing-the-passer penalty would've be declined in favor of the touchdown.
Whatever the reason, surely the 12s will consider this missed penalty as another affront to their underrated and oft-disrespected quarterback.
