SI:AM | Myles Garrett, A.J. Brown Trades Shake Up NFL Landscape

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I can’t believe Serena Williams is returning to professional tennis after four years in retirement .

In today’s SI:AM:

💪 Rams add Myles Garrett

👋 A.J. Brown leaves Philly

📚 Wemby teaches Chet a lesson

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Stars on the move

Two huge trades went down yesterday in the NFL. One had been expected for months. The other came as a total shock.

As had long been rumored, the Eagles sent three-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a ’27 fifth-rounder.

Brown had seemed destined to move on from Philadelphia after a rocky 2025 season that was statistically his worst on the field in an Eagles uniform and also saw Brown publicly complain about his role in the offense . Brown was tied to the Patriots as early as mid-February , and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in late April, just before the NFL draft, that a Brown trade to New England was “likely.” The trade was finally consummated yesterday because executing the deal after June 1 reduced the amount of dead money that counts against the Eagles’ salary cap this season.

The more surprising news was the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett , the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. In return, the Browns received Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a second-round pick in ’28 and a ’29 third-rounder.

It’s a trade that reflects where both teams currently sit on the competitive spectrum. Garrett is a Browns franchise icon and one of the best defensive players in league history, but his presence won’t be the difference between the Browns contending in the AFC North and another lost season. The Rams, meanwhile, play in the most challenging division in the league and came tantalizingly close to reaching the Super Bowl last season. Adding Garrett to a defense that already ranked fourth in quarterback pressure rate last year gives Los Angeles a better chance to make the most of what could be Matthew Stafford’s final season.

Texas Tech’s heart-stopping run continues

I mentioned yesterday how the Texas Tech softball team won a wild game against UCLA to remain alive in the Women’s College World Series. Well, the Red Raiders did it again—twice.

Sunday’s victory over the Bruins meant that Texas Tech would face Alabama on Monday with a spot in the WCWS finals on the line. Tech had already lost one game in the double-elimination format, while Alabama was unbeaten. That meant that if the Red Raiders won the first game, it’d set up a winner-take-all second game.

The outcome could not have been more dramatic.

Texas Tech held a 4–2 lead entering the top of the seventh and final inning, but Alabama tied it on a two-run homer by Jena Young. But then Texas Tech’s Mia Williams led off the bottom of the inning with a walk-off homer to force the do-or-die game.

MIA WILLIAMS WALKS IT OFF TO FORCE ANOTHER GAME 😱#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @TexasTechSB pic.twitter.com/OlmOIyGmCK — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 2, 2026

The moment led to a fantastic call from ESPN play-by-play voice Kevin Brown, who said, “See you in a half hour!” That’s because the teams had to turn right back around and play the decisive game immediately after the dramatic finish. (A similar situation played out earlier in the day, as Texas saved its season with a win over Tennessee, then beat the Volunteers again to advance to the championship series.)

Texas Tech’s star player NiJaree Canady was incredible in the rematch. After an uncharacteristically mediocre pitching performance in Sunday’s game, Canady shut down the Crimson Tide to send her team to the championship series. She allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk over seven scoreless innings in a 2–0 Texas Tech victory.

That sets up a rematch between Texas and Texas Tech for the championship. The Longhorns won the best-of-three series last year after Canady was roughed up in the first inning of the decisive game. Now, she has a chance at revenge.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Michael Hickey/Getty Images (Rodgers); Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images (Love); Alika Jenner/Getty Images (Burrow); Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images (Harbaugh); Michael Allio/Getty Images (Crosby); Logan Bowles/Getty Images (Anderson)

The top five…

… defensive plays on the diamond yesterday:

5. Tennessee third baseman Ella Dodge’s diving catch .

4. Reds third baseman Sal Stewart’s ridiculous throw across his body .

3. A sliding play on a sharp liner by Diamondbacks centerfielder Jorge Barrosa.

2. Some smart defense by Mariners second baseman Cole Young to turn a double play. ( Young hit a walk-off single later in the game to beat the Mets.)

1. Mets rookie A.J. Ewing’s diving catch in center .