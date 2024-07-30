Steelers Rookie Roman Wilson Carted Off Field After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Training camp is an incredibly exciting time for the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers/ The optimism of the new season outweighs everything. Unfortunately, the dog days of training camp hit immediately, and the Steelers are already dealing with injuries.
With quarterback Russell Wilson nursing a calf injury and newly-signed returner Cordarrelle Patterson rehabbing a leg injury as well, the team was hoping to avoid any more setbacks before their preseason games.
Unfortunately, the injury bug is hitting the Steelers again. This time, it's standout rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson. The team's third-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft suffered an injury after being tackled on an end around play during 7 shots. After the play, he had his left foot examined and did not return to practice. Eventually, Wilson was carted off the field. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic shared footage of Wilson being taken off the field.
Both Wilson and Steelers are hoping this is a minor injury. Despite being a rookie, he has a legitimate shot at being a top receiving option for the team in 2024. The void at WR2 still needs filled in Pittsburgh, and Wilson's impressive start to training camp had him in the conversation of being that guy.
There is no current update on the extent of the injury or what the next steps are for the team. In the meantime, the Steelers will hope that Wilson can get back on the field as soon as possible.
Some reporting contributed by Steelers OnSi Publisher Noah Strackbein
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more