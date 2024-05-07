NFL Insider Believes Titans Done With Treylon Burks
The Tennessee Titans appear ready to move on from their former first-round pick. After the addition of Calvin Ridley in free agency and with the team continuing to look for veteran free agents, one NFL insider says it's pretty clear what their plans are for Treylon Burks.
ESPN's Mike Clay wrote on X that the plan appears to be that Tennessee is trying to part ways with their 24-year-old receiver. If they successfully sign either Tyler Boyd or Zay Jones, they'll have three starter-worthy players on their roster outside of Burks, making a move easier before the season.
Burks has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent days as the black and gold try to find a veteran to pair up with George Pickens and rookie Roman Wilson. Burks could be their most affordable option, and with the team already having rumors about working for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, things may move quickly if Burks becomes available.
If not, a former first-round pick who's still under 25 years old shouldn't be difficult to move during the summer. Teams will become needy at certaint positions, and Burks will become a hotter name to grab during training camp.
Everything still relies on the team signing Boyd, Jones or another veteran. But the way it all looks right now, it's easy to see why everyone is speculating Burks is gone.
