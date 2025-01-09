49ers to Release Former Steelers Star DT
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Javon Hargrave, is set to be released by the San Francisco 49ers following their disappointing season.
According to general manager of the 49ers John Lynch has stated that the team will release Hargrave with a post-June 1 designation. He added that Lynch has expressed interest in Hargrave returning, but that he will ultimately test free agency. His designation is set to save the 49ers $7.37 million each season for the remainder of his contract, which alleviates some of the contract woes that have plagued the 49ers recently.
The 49ers were the losing team in the previous year's Super Bowl and failed to make the playoffs in a season riddled with injuries.
Hargrave only played in 3 games this season due to a torn tricep, and will now be testing free agency.
Hargrave was halfway through a four-year, $83 million contract with the 49ers. Hargrave will now test free agency in his age 32 season, making him a tough pickup for most teams who will not want to take a gamble on an aging player.
Hargrave's NFL career started with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him 89th overall in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Drafted out of South Carolina State University, Hargrave spent four seasons with the Steelers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in 2020. He joined the 49ers ahead of the 2023 season, signing his four year deal then.
With the Steelers, Hargrave totalled 168 tackles including 14.5 sacks, and forced and recovered four fumbles. One such fumble was returned for a touchdown, on a Ryan Shazier forced fumble against the Cleveland Browns in 2016. Hargrave is a two-time Pro Bowler, with appearances in 2021 with the Eagles and 2023 with the 49ers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!