Aaron Rodgers Approaching Critical Deadline With Steelers
The time may finally be coming for Aaron Rodgers to decide to sign — or not sign — with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After a long off season, where the Steelers allowed their previous two quarterbacks to walk, with Justin Fields departing for the Jets and Russel Wilson similarly headed to New York with the Giants, crunch time is now. According to Sports Illustrated analyst Albert Breer, the Steelers' upcoming veteran minicamp is a crucial deadline for Rodgers' decision about whether or not to sign with the team.
"I think we are entering a critical stage. We're not at the critical date yet, but we are entering a critical stage," Breer said on his podcast. "And I do think Tomlin, Arthur Smith, Omar Khan, it would be beneficial for all those guys to have him there for [the veteran minicamp]. So at least they can kinda create a baseline heading into the summer."
There's been lots of indications from Rodgers that he intends to serve as QB1 in Pittsburgh next season. When asked if he would sign with the Chicago Bears, Rodgers coyly said he would sign with a team that plays "in Chicago" this year. The Steelers face the Bears on the road in week 12. He shut down rumors about signing with the New Orleans Saints with a much cleaner, simpler "no."
Rodgers was also spotted in Pittsburgh, though he inevitably did not sign and was reportedly just scoping out the city and looking for possible real estate options.
Many are skeptical that Rodgers would be able to deliver a solid performance for the Steelers, particularly given his not particularly impressing two seasons with the Jets. However, Rodgers' former foe and champion Peyton Manning believes he may just have another excellent season in him. Only time will tell if Rodgers will don the black and gold this season.
