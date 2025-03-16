Aaron Rodgers Could Tell Steelers 'No'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on word from Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback is trying to decide between the Steelers, New York Giants and possibly Minnesota Vikings, but he may make a sharp turn in a different direction.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Rodgers' top option this offseason is to sign a deal with the Vikings. As Minnesota tries to make a decision on J.J. McCarthy or Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer is waiting - and therefore, so are the Steelers.
Here's the thing, though. Rodgers might not get to play for the Vikings. According to NFL insider Ben Allbright, Minnesota doesn't have the interest in Rodgers that Rodgers have in Minnesota.
Rodgers' top option might say no, and while playing for Mike Tomlin is usually enticing for players, the Steelers might not be the Super Bowl contender Rodgers is hoping for. If he doesn't view Pittsburgh as a playoff-winning team, which they haven't been in some time, then maybe they're much lower on his priority list than many assume.
So, it opens the door for an alternative route. While Rodgers is expected to play this season, a "no" from the Vikings could lead to a "no" from Rodgers to the Steelers. And instead, the Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP could choose to walk away from the NFL, retiring instead of signing elsewhere.
Leaving the Steelers without their final "top" option this offseason.
The Steelers' backup plan is likely Mason Rudolph, who they signed to a two-year deal in the midst of the Rodgers saga. They've been liked to Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins and many others over the last week, and will likely look at the NFL Draft for an alternative option as well.
Rodgers isn't a guarantee. And while everyone feels like they're waiting for an answer from the Vikings to assure he's headed to Pittsburgh, this wait may end with an answer many didn't see coming. A "no" from Rodgers to every team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!