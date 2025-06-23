Aaron Rodgers Making Huge Impact on Steelers Rookie QB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers hope the quarterback room is one of the team’s strengths this season. That’s the likely expectation after drafting a National Championship-winning QB in Will Howard and signing veterans Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers also hope that veteran experience can quicken the developmental process of Will Howard. Despite being a sixth-round pick, the organization sees an upside in him rarely assigned to late-round quarterbacks. Part of that optimism is invaluable lessons and experience playing behind a four-time MVP can bring to Howard. Speaking with Pittsburg Post-Gazette's Brian Batko on the Chipped Ham & Football Podcast, the first-year QB discussed how much he's enjoyed having Rodgers around. Even if it was just a few days together at minicamp.
“He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard said. “Obviously, we’ve only got to be together for three days, but I’ve got a really good feeling about him and this whole quarterback room. I think we already meshed really well in this past week, hit it off, and got a good vibe. And Aaron’s been so willing to help me."
Howard has already displayed a tendency to learn under Rodgers. Speaking on the final day of the team’s minicamp practices, he mentioned some tips that Rodgers passed on to him regarding his five-step drop. It's little tips and tricks like these ones that will hopefully expedite the maturation process for Howard.
With the 2025 regular season approaching, the Steelers are taking a patient approach with Howard. Rodgers is attempting to improve on his 2024 season with the New York Jets, where he threw 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Playing behind an improved offensive line, the Steelers hope one final MVP-level season from Rodgers is on the horizon. Not only would it put them in a position to be contend for a Super Bowl, it would give their rookie QB plenty to learn from.
