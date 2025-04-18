Aaron Rodgers Has Interesting Connection With Steelers Coach
As it turns out, Aaron Rodgers has a connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback coach that dates back nearly 20 years to the beginning of his NFL career.
During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers name-dropped Tom Arth when going over Pittsburgh's coaching staff and revealed that the two spent time during the 2006 offseason together as teammates with the Green Bay Packers.
"Tom Arth was in our quarterback room with me in 2006 in Green Bay in the offseason," Rodgers said. "The first offseason I ever went through the Mike McCarthy quarterback school. It was me, and Tom Arth, and Tom Clements [Packers QBs coach]. Thankfully I had Tom Arth, because those were crazy a** workouts. They were really hard, and Tom, we gave each other some breathers here and there, but yea, great dude."
The first three years of Arth's career came with the Indianapolis Colts from 2003 to 2005 before signing with the Packers, which was his last stop in the league after he was cut ahead of training camp.
Previously serving as the head coach at John Carroll, his alma mater, in addition to Chattanooga and Akron, Arth is entering his second year in Pittsburgh after serving as the Los Angeles Chargers' pass game specialist in both 2022 and 2023.
Rodgers mentioned that Arth wasn't aware that he'd be visiting the Steelers' facility last month until the morning of in an attempt to keep the meeting secret, but was glad to reconnect with him.
"Even Tom Arth didn't find out 'till that morning," Rodgers said. "I've known Tom forever, I got to reconnect with him last year on the field. I hadn't seen him like in person in probably like 19 years."
Rodgers made it clear that his personal life is his priority right now and that he isn't rushing a decision along, but if he were to eventually sign with the Steelers, being able to work alongside Arth once again could be a determining factor.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!