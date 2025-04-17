Report: Steelers Have Clear Favorite for First-Round Pick
PITTSBURGH -- As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches quickly, the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to be named alongside possible prospects throughout the rounds of the draft. On the other hand, plenty of players across multiple positions have been named as possible selections by the Steelers in the first round alone.
Many people will come out with heavy confidence with their picks for each team's selections, yet few will actually be correct when the name is called next week in Green Bay.
One such person is Andrew Fillipponi, sports talk radio host for Pittsburgh's 97.3 The Fan. Fillipponi believes that the Steelers will not go towards a more flashy position like wide receiver or quarterback and will opt for defensive line. According to his report, the Steelers will look to aim for Derrick Harmon in the first round with pick 21.
"Source: Derrick Harmon has emerged as the “clear favorite” to be the Steelers 1st round pick. Filliponi wrote on X. "Quote: 'he’s the total package.' Art Rooney II has been very vocal about Steelers addressing d-line. Something that didn’t happen in free agency. Stay tuned."
Harmon is a defensive lineman out of the University of Oregon. He began his career at Michigan State in 2021 before transferring at the end of the 2023 season. In his sole season with Oregon, Harmon finished as a second team All-Big Ten honoree, closing out a collegiate career where he logged 51 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Harmon is one of many names the Steelers have brought in for a pre-draft visit and have checked off several boxes with the team throughout the draft process. Pittsburgh moved on from Larry Ogunjobi this offseason, and made it known they would like to go young at the position. Maybe, Harmon is the name they're eying.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!