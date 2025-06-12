Aaron Rodgers Turning Heads at Steelers Practice
It didn't take long for Aaron Rodgers to show the Pittsburgh Steelers that he still has something left in the tank.
At 41-years-old, Rodgers officially began his tenure with the Steelers on Tuesday as the team began mandatory minicamp. KDKA's Richie Walsh, who was in attendance at practice, came away rather impressed with how the four-time MVP's arm looked right off the bat.
"I know it's just throwing footballs around in sports, but he still has an arm," Walsh said on 93.7 The Fan. "He's slinging it around ... It just comes out so quick, and he's sligning it, he's firing it. There's some zip on the ball. Throwing 30 yards down the field with some zip."
Rodgers is heading into his 21st season in the NFL, which is quite an accomplishment in and of itself. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer will likely pass former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the fifth-most passing yards in league history this season, as the former currently has 62,952 while the latter finished his career with 64,088.
2024 was a bit of a disaster for the New York Jets, as they came into the year with playoff expectations and instead went 5-12, but Rodgers more than held his own behind center. Coming off a torn Achilles that he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first and only full season with Gang Green.
The organization released him after welcoming in a new regime this offseason, however, and after months of waiting around for a decision, Pittsburgh finally has Rodgers on its roster. Following several years of instability at the quarterback position, the team hopes that he can provide a spark on offense and help lead the charge towards a postseason run.
