Steelers Lose Multiple WR Options to Injury
PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers exit their 2025 training camp, the perspective on this team has shifted. The defense has heightened expectations after shutting down the offense for two and a half weeks straight at St. Vincent’s College.
The Steelers’ offense has taken its lumps, but a strong performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars answered one of the biggest looming questions regarding their offensive line. The biggest issue still unaccounted for is the wide receiver position. Making matters worse is the dwindling options available on the trade market. After striking gold earlier in the offseason when they landed Metcalf, finding a suitable number two is a much tougher task for general manager Omar Khan.
Injuries Adding Up
Two of the team’s top potential targets recently sustained injuries that have taken them off the Steelers’ trade boards, as Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers and Allen Lazard of the New York Jets both exited practice. Doubs suffered an apparent back injury attempting to catch a pass, and practice was stopped briefly as the training staff attended to him. Meanwhile, Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury that head coach Aaron Glenn stated will keep him out at least two more weeks.
As the Steelers’ desperation for another pass-catcher rises, these injuries effectively remove them from the team’s wish list. Doubs has been a rumored trade candidate all offseason in Green Bay, but if he’s not able to play, there’s no deal to be made.
Similarly, Lazard’s injury throws water on the fire of another potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers. The two have played together in Green Bay and last year with the New York Jets. He’s been consistently named as a secondary trade route for Pittsburgh to go down if they swung and missed on a younger player. Now out until the regular season begins, it’s unlikely that reunion occurs.
Injury and inconsistent play have defined the receiving group’s training camp. Number one pass-catcher DK Metcalf has come into his new team and set the tone, but behind him things aren’t as positive. The second-best player at the WR position in camp is journeyman Scotty Miller. Credit is due for his strong performance, but he’s not a legitimate threat at the number two receiver position. Calvin Austin III, expected to be the second WR in Week 1, has missed a week of practices due to an abdominal injury. Second-year player Roman Wilson hasn’t taken hold of the larger opportunity he’s been given either, and he’s likely to be a depth player in 2025.
As a result, the Steelers must look outside of the organization for improvements. It’s a great idea and is something Khan’s executed a few times already this summer. Adding Metcalf and superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey via trades have reset the thinking in Pittsburgh, but it might not work for this specific situation. Especially as injuries pile up around the NFL, the trade options continue to fade for the Steelers.
