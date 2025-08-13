Jalen Ramsey's Career Could've Been Different With Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly fell in love with superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey. It was difficult not to, as the multi-time All-Pro defender is still playing elite football entering his 10th NFL season. After stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins, he’s now set to elevate the Pittsburgh defense in 2025.
Since Ramsey’s arrival, he’s bought into the Steelers’ franchise completely. He’s gushed about the entire organization, and he’s been vocal about the impact head coach Mike Tomlin has on the entire roster.
He’s been so impressed with his introduction to Pittsburgh, it’s caused him to wonder what life in the NFL would’ve been like if the Steelers drafted him back in 2016. While the Steelers wouldn't choose a player until the 25th pick that year, 20 spots after Ramsey was taken by the Jaguars, he believes that if he went to Pittsburgh in the draft he never would have left. Speaking on The Pivot, he discussed why this organization has left such a strong impression in that regard.
”Yeah, 100 percent,” he said. “If I would’ve started my career here, it probably would’ve been different.”
How, exactly? Ramsey believes that the way the Steelers’ organization values its players and it attracts even more talent to want to play in Pittsburgh.
“My focus may have been a little bit different at times,” he explained. “I may have been here my whole career. This is like a place where I feel like, one, they take care of their own. I truly believe that they take care of their own. Two, guys really want to be here.”
Ramsey has shown how much he wants to be here in just a few weeks of training camp. He’s already been an excellent fit in Pittsburgh as the new top cornerback. His tireless work ethic combined with his fiery temperament on the field has brought a new spark to the Steelers’ secondary. The defense has looked elite nearly every day of camp. The only exceptions came on days Ramsey took off from practice.
If Ramsey’s impact carries over into the regular season, the Steelers will be a formidable unit on defense. What the 30-year-old cornerback also brings is championship experience. He and fellow cornerback addition Darius Slay both have lifted the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions, and the Steelers desperately hope they can help end their playoff-win drought in the 2026 postseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!