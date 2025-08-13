Browns Sign Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns have made a transaction, signing a former divisional rival in former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Rush.
The Browns signed the former Steelers cornerback in a slew of moves following their first preseason game, a 30-10 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The Browns waived wide receiver Luke Floriea with an injury designation as well as waiving tackle Roy Mbaeteka. With the two roster spots now available, the Browns signed both Rush and cornerback Christian Holmes.
Rush is now on his fourth team in the two seasons since he was selected in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rush joined the Colts immediately after signing, participating in rookie workouts and training camp until he was released in final roster cuts for the 2023 season by the Colts. Rush would then go on to be claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs the following day, where he remained on the practice squad for the team until October 18 of 2023, when the Steelers signed Rush off the Chiefs' practice squad due to their eventual release of Desmond King.
Rush would see his first and currently only NFL action as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Rush appeared in three games with the Steelers in 2023, where he was credited with three combined tackles, two of which counting as solo tackles. He would appear in two games for the Steelers in 2024, where he appeared solely in special teams situations.
During the 2024 season, the Steelers decided to cut ties with Rush, releasing him at the beginning of October. Rush would go on to sign with the Chiefs for the second time in his short career, joining the team on a futures contract in February of 2025. The Chiefs would then waive him with an injury designation at the beginning of August, and he remained a free agent until signing with the Browns.
Rush will now have to prove himself in a crowded secondary that includes players such as Greg Newsome and former Steeler Demontae Kazee.
