Three Free Agents Steelers Should Sign
Though the offseason is still in its infancy, it won't take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL to descend into chaos.
The Steelers' itinerary is rather lengthy, and their first chance to remedy a roster with noticeable holes will roll around once the free agency negotiating period commences on March 10.
With that, let's take a look at three players Pittsburgh should target on the open market.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG
Not to belabor the obvious, but acquiring wide receiver help is an absolute necessity for the Steelers this offseason.
They could turn to the trade market or use one of their top selections in the NFL Draft to satiate that need, but free agency may boast the most value.
Slayton has been stuck in what's frankly one of the worst situations in the league with the New York Giants ever since they selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he presents the type of high-upside swing that has the potential to pay off in spades for Pittsburgh.
The 28-year-old finished this past season with 39 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games. For his career, he's posted 259 catches totalling 3,897 yards and 21 scores across 92 contests.
Slayton's blend of size and speed make him a dangerous downfield threat from the outside. The Steelers likely wouldn't have to pay top dollar for him either, affording them an opportunity to splurge elsewhere while still bringing in a quality talent at receiver.
D.J. Jones, IDL, DEN
Should Pittsburgh move Keeanu Benton over to defensive end in its 3-4 front, Jones could plug in as a proven commodity at nose tackle and tie up the loose ends on the team's line.
The 30-year-old was chosen by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and proceeded to suit up in 61 contests for them before signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos in March 2022.
Among defensive tackles with at least 100 run defense snaps in 2024 per Pro Football Focus, Jones tied with Cameron Heyward for the third-highest stop rate at 11.3 percent. Furthermore, he recorded 42 total tackles and 18 pressures.
While landing an adequate nose tackle is notoriously cheap, Jones is a master of his craft and a dominant force on the interior of the line, meaning it may be worth throwing caution to the wind in this case.
Byron Murphy Jr., CB, MIN
With Donte Jackson set to hit the open market and question marks surrounding Cory Trice Jr.'s capacity to slide in as a starter in his place, the Steelers would benefit from adding a running mate for Joey Porter Jr. in the coming months.
Murphy is fresh off a six-interception campaign in which he also logged 81 tackles while playing both in the slot and on the perimeter for the Minnesota Vikings, earning him the first Pro Bowl nod of his six-year career.
At the age of 27, he profiles as one of the top cornerbacks available with several prime years left ahead of him. Murphy is going to command a hefty pay day, but it would be a justifiable gamble for Pittsburgh.
