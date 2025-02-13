Steelers Get Trade Price for Cooper Kupp
After the Pittsburgh Steelers traversed the 2024 season with an insufficient wide receiver group, the team needs to go all-in on bringing in an upgrade or two over the next several months.
One name in particular that has caught the Steelers' eye in the past is Cooper Kupp, whom the Los Angeles Rams are openly shopping and feverishly trying to find a new home for despite his desire to stay.
Pittsburgh was among the teams who registered interest in the 32-year-old leading up to the trade deadline back in November, though a three-game winning streak between Weeks 7 and 9 prompted Los Angeles to remove him from the block.
The good news is that it shouldn't cost an arm and a leg to acquire Kupp, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that his perceived value around the league is a mid-round pick.
“I think when you speak to people in the league, they see Keenan Allen go last year for a fourth-round pick and they believe that Cooper Kupp is in a similar situation,” Schefter said on Postseason NFL Countdown.
Kupp is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he logged 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns while appearing in just 12 games due to an ankle injury he sustained during a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
His 2021 season is one of the most prolific of any receiver in recent memory, as he took home the triple crown after tallying 145 catches totaling 1,947 yards and 16 scores before capping things off by earning MVP honors in a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kupp's certainly lost a step while dealing with nagging ailments over the last handful of campaigns, but he's an alluring target for the Steelers regardless given his track record, low acquisition cost and the Rams' willingness to pay some of the remaining money on his deal, which includes just $5 million in guaranteed salary over the next two seasons.
