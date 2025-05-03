Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Steelers Rookie RB
There's plenty of hype for running back Kaleb Johnson after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but one analyst believes he'll exceed even the loftiest expectations currently placed upon him.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks listed Johnson among his top-10 player-team fits in this year's class, citing Pittsburgh's zone-heavy scheme as an immediate boon to the 21-year-old's career.
"The seamless transition from Iowa’s zone-based system to Pittsburgh's downhill rushing attack could help Johnson hit the ground running in the pros," Brooks wrote. "As a big back (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) with straight-line speed and a smooth running style, he patiently surveys the defense from behind the line until he spots a crack at the point of attack. With the Steelers’ fielding a massive offensive line specializing in bulldozing defenders off the ball, Johnson could immediately post a 1,000-yard season as the team’s new RB1."
After Najee Harris bolted (no pun intended) for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Steelers needed another bigger back to pair with Jaylen Warren who could excel in short-yardage situations as a strong downhill runner.
Johnson brings all of those qualities to the table and then some, showcasing his full skill set while at Iowa in 2024 with a Big Ten-leading 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, earning him consensus All-American honors.
He's not the most explosive runner in the world, though he doesn't necessarily have to be in order to carve out a successful role within the Steelers' offense.
As the thunder to Warren's lightning, and with Kenneth Gainwell also in the fold, Johnson should receive plenty of opportunities to make an instant impact while simultaneously not being asked to go above his means in a scheme that's perfectly tailored towards him, which will help him start his career off on the right foot.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!