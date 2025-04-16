Steelers QB Target Sends Bold Warning to NFL
PITTSBURGH -- Despite not being at the top of the Pittsburgh Steelers radar, Will Howard is still a definite possibility to be drafted by the team in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the Steelers are able to land Aaron Rodgers, then the chances that Howard is selected in the later rounds in order to develop for some time in the Steelers system increase significantly.
Now, Howard has issued a strong message to assure teams interested in him that he will perform to the best of his ability. In an appearance on ESPN's Hey Rookie show, a show in which they highlight draft prospects and future rookies, Howard issue strong words in regards to the upcoming draft.
"I’m going to make it my mission to make sure they regret not picking me," Howard said.
According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers have expressed interest in a possible Howard selection in the third or fourth round in the upcoming draft, having met with Howard during this year's NFL Draft Combine.
Howard spent last season with Ohio State following four seasons with Kansas State. While at Kansas State, Howard had an up and down first couple years before finding his footing in his fourth year, leading the team to an 8-4 record. Following his transfer to Ohio State, Howard passed for 4,010 yards in 16 games and helped lead the team to a College Football Playoff Championship win, the first of the 12-team playoff era.
Despite his play this past season, ESPN ranks him as just the sixth best quarterback available in the upcoming draft, behind names like Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe. If Howard is selected by the Steelers, it is likely that neither of those two quarterbacks are on the board, as they have expressed interest in both of them as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!