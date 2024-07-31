Ravens Sign Former Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming a former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker back to the AFC North, signing Quincy Roche to their 90-man roster, the team announced.
Roche was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but never stuck to their active roster. Despite a somewhat impressive summer, Roche was a surprise cut during the final round of roster trims. Instead, the team kept Jamir Jones while Roche found his way to the New York Giants.
During his two years in New York, Roche played 17 games, including three starts, and collected 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble. After his release from the Giants, Roche ended up back in Pittsburgh, spending time on their practice squad in 2023. He also spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad last season.
Roche replaces injured defensive end Malik Hamm for the Ravens. The second-year undrafted free agent ended up on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury, ending his 2024 season. Now, Roche will look to make a case for a roster spot, competing against Malik Harrison, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac.
As for the Steelers, they've bulked up their outside linebacker room since Roche's departure. They'll head into the season with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as their starters with Nick Herbig as their primary backup and currently have Jeremiah Moon, a former Raven, and David Perales competing for their final roster spot.
With training camp heating up, both teams will make plenty of roster moves before finalizing their 53-man roster. But for Roche, he gets a shot at competing against the team that drafted him twice during the 2024 season. Teams are required to make final roster cuts by 4 p.m. ET on August 27, following the final preseason games.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more