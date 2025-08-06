Before Injury, Will Howard Received Steelers Vote of Confidence
PITTSBURGH — Through the first two weeks of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense hasn’t looked up to snuff. The exact reasons why are up in the air, with explanations ranging from defensive excellence to offensive line struggles to lack of chemistry amongst the new offensive pieces. It’s all adding up as the panic meter rises in Pittsburgh ahead of their first preseason contest.
One Steelers player has excelled on the offensive side of the ball, however. That player is rookie quarterback Will Howard. He was recently tabbed as the team’s third-string QB in their first season depth chart, already surpassing veteran Skylar Thompson in the positional ranks. He’s also impressed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Smith recently spoke with Jeff Hatthorn from 93.7 The Fan. During their chat, Smith shared his initial impressions of the team’s recent sixth-round draft pick.
“I’ve been impressed with Will,” Smith stated. “You saw it on film with him and you get to know him as a person. He’s very mature from the neck up. He’s as good as any young guy in terms of recall, huddle command.”
Smith complimenting Howard’s intelligence sticks out. That’s been one of the biggest strengths of his as he entered the NFL. After quarterbacking the Ohio State University to a national championship, he was heralded for his ability to both think the game and to control the huddle. It seems he’s already showing off that skillset early into his Steelers tenure.
There is, of course, plenty of room to grow. After all, he’s still the third-string quarterback. One thing Smith pointed out was an adjustment to the game speed.
“He’s still a rookie,” he reminded Hatthorn. “They all have to adjust to the speed. But Will’s done a nice job.”
The Steelers have plenty of patience with Howard, with no pressure on him to perform as a first-year player. With Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph manning the QB position, Howard won’t see the field unless injury or poor play necessitates it. That will give Howard all year to sit and learn from the four-time MVP and another veteran quarterback.
Howard was recently hit with a hand injury on his throwing hand, and the Steelers are waiting to see how serious it is. The rookie gave a thumbs up as he left the field, however, indicating things aren't too significant.
For now, he'll miss time, but the Steelers will be anxious to get him back on the field and watch him continue to develop.
