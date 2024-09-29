Bill Belichick Sends NFL Warning About Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for the return of Alex Highsmith, who will miss some time due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 3's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In the meantime, they're working with T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, who broke onto the scene as the team's next defensive star in Highsmith's place.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that because of Watt, and when the Steelers' linebackers are all healthy, the NFL is in trouble trying to stop Pittsburgh. And unless they change their plans, this defense is going to wreak havoc across the league all season.
"These teams that just let Highsmith and Watt run the edge and run the corner of them with no presence are just asking for trouble," Belichick said during a film breakdown on Inside the NFL.
Watt has three sacks in three games and five tackles for loss. Herbig has two sacks and three tackles for loss. Highsmith has six tackles and a pass deflection.
Pittsburgh's defense is quickly becoming one of, if not the, best defense in the NFL. After allowing -5 yards in the second half of their win over the Chargers, the entire league is noticing just how dangerous the unit is early in the season.
Through the first three weeks of the season, the defense is on a historic run, becoming the first team in the last 10 years to hold their first three opponents to under 10 points. They'll look to do the same in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Belichick says the one thing going for Indianapolis this week is that they won't have to deal with "the stupid Steelers terrible towels." But even without a ton of yellow in the crowd, the Colts will need to make adjustments, because if they don't, they'll fall victim to another dominant performance by Watt and company.
