Bills Release Former Steelers TE
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end is now on the hunt for his next NFL organization. Matt Sokol was a member of the Buffalo Bills franchise during training camp and the preseason. As the Bills trim down their roster to a 53-man group before the NFL-mandated deadline, Sokol was one of several players released.
The former Steelers tight end was one of the six players in a group released by the Bills. Along with Sokol, defensive back Zy Alexander, defensive end Nelson Ceaser, defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr., offensive lineman Rush Reimer and running back Elijah Young were also released.
Steelers fans might remember Sokol from his time with the organization last season. He landed with the team during training camp last year, but failed to make the 53-man roster. He was released during cut-down day, but was re-signed to the team's practice squad shortly after. He remained on the practice squad for the first few weeks of the regular season, but was released again. Later in the regular season schedule, the Steelers once more signed Sokol to their practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the 2024 season.
Sokol's brief NFL action came in previous seasons with two different organizations. The 6'5" tight end entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent after finishing his NCAA career at Michigan State University. The Los Angeles Chargers gave him his first shot in the league when they signed him following the 2019 NFL Draft. He bounced between the active roster and practice squad for his first two seasons, dressing in two games for the Chargers in 2020.
After stints with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, he returned again to the Chargers. In all three stops, he remained a practice squad player.
His next NFL opportunity would come in 2022, when he signed with the New England Patriots. Over the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, he appeared in five games on the active roster. He also started the first and only game of his NFL career in 2023 with the Patriots. In his eight total games, he's yet to record a catch.
With this latest cut, Sokol must now move on to the next opportunity. The Steelers are unfortunately not a landing spot for their former tight end. The team is already deep at the position, with the most likely option being to carry four of them to begin the regular season.
