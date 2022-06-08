Browns Excuse QB Baker Mayfield From Mini Camp

The Cleveland Browns have excused quarterback Baker Mayfield from veteran mini camp, according to multiple reports.

Mayfield did not show up for the opening day of mandatory camp. His agent and the Browns discussed possible options moving forward and mutually decided to excuse the quarterback from camp.

If the Browns did not excuse Mayfield he would be fined each day he missed.

Mayfield remains the Browns' backup option if Deshaun Watson is traded for the 2022 season. Watson continues to have more sexual assault lawsuits filed against him but the NFL has not decided on a suspension.

