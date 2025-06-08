Analyst: Colts QB 'Destined' to Join Steelers
Assuming Aaron Rodgers is strictly a one-year band-aid, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the market for a quarterback once again next offseason.
Mason Rudolph is under contract for the 2026 campaign, as is rookie sixth-round selection Will Howard, but Pittsburgh may not view either player as a viable starter on what should remain a contending team next year.
The Steelers are sitting on a treasure chest of picks, including up to four third-rounders when factoring in the compensatory formula, and could find themselves in prime position to trade up for a potential franchise signal caller when the NFL Draft heads to Pittsburgh next April.
Should the organization bypass that opportunity and instead try to find a solution behind center through other means, ESPN's Kevin Clark believes former Indianapolis Colts first-round selection Anthony Richardson could factor into the equation for Pittsburgh next season.
“I’ve never seen anybody more destined to be in the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition than Anthony Richardson, because I’m looking at this and I’m seeing a training camp where Daniel Jones will probably start with the ones," Clark said on 'NFL Live'. "There’s job preservation now going on in Indianapolis with [head coach] Shane Steichen and [general manager] Chris Ballard. They’re going to want to get that seven, eight, nine wins in order to keep their job.
“They’re not going to want to take a flyer on Anthony Richardson and say, 'Hey, let’s hope he develops. Let's hope he finally shows athleticism that he showed at the Combine when he was literally the best athlete that the quarterback position has ever seen there.' I just don’t think it’s going to happen. He’s going to get a good start somewhere else.”
Richardson is among the most physically gifted signal callers in the league, but his development has been stunted due to a slew of injuries since being taken with the No. 4 overall pick in 2023.
He's appeared in just 15 games for the Colts thus far, and Steichen told reporters on June 5 that the 23-year-old is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered during OTAs.
There's no timeline for Richardson's return, though Steichen did add that the team hopes he'll return at some point during training camp.
It was determined that he reaggravated the AC joint in his right shoulder, which he first sprained four games into his rookie year and underwent season-ending surgery for.
Jones, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $17.7 million with Indianapolis in March, now has a major leg up on Richardson and could theoretically run away with the starting job if he performs well enough in the latter's absence.
Should that occur, it could spell the end of Richardson's time with the Colts. A decision on his fifth-year option is due next offseason, and after posting a measly 50.6 percent completion rate over 348 career attempts to go alongside 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, he simply hasn't shown enough for the team to put all their eggs in his basket.
Richardson remains an intriguing option at quarterback with tantalizing upside who could catch the Steelers' eye should he be up for grabs in the future, but the team also has a number of different ways it can address the position moving forward.
