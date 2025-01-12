Steelers RB Calls Out Lack of Playing Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of this year's NFL Playoffs.
Other than a touchdown from wideout George Pickens, the team on the offensive side of the ball was unimpressive.
One player who was entirely uninvolved was offensive utlity player Cordarrelle Patterson, who did not receive a touch in the Steelers loss.
Following the Steelers loss, he took to social media platform Instagram to air out his grievances, complaining about his lack of playing time in the pivotal playoff matchup.
It seems that Patterson has settled into the offseason already, but has made sure the fans know that he was unhappy with his usage. Patterson theoretically offered a change of pace and a mystery in terms of how he could be utilized on the field, but his usage with the Steelers this year did not reflect that whatsoever.
He might finish his Steelers tenure more well known for attempting to recruit wide receivers through social media more than any contributions on the field. His attempts to land Davante Adams and other elite receivers were highly documented ahead of the trade deadline.
Patterson joined the Steelers after an extensive career that began with the Vikings after being selected 29th overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by Minnesota. The Tennessee product is a seven-time All Pro honoree and one time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots.
It is unclear at this point if Patterson will be retained, who signed a two-year-deal last offseason, but he is clearly upset with his utilization.
