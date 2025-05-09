Cowboys WR George Pickens Addresses Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines when they dealt a cornerstone of their offense in wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, sending him away in the final season of his rookie deal in exchange for a third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a Day 3 pick swap.
Now, Pickens has made his first comments about the move, sounding grateful for the circumstances he has ended up in. Partially due to the Cowboys’ disappointing campaign last season, the team sought to add to their receiver corps to work on fixing their offensive woes.
During his introductory press conference with the Cowboys, Pickens had a chance to reflect on his old team, but opted to focus on the future. His comments highlighted his readiness for the Cowboys offense and contained praise for the Cowboys quarterback in Dak Prescott.
“I feel great. I like the mojo here. I like the swag. I feel like they have a great thing going for sure,” Pickens said. “I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful to play with Dak.”
Pickens would continue and elaborate on Prescott, his skills and his professional pedigree as a long-time starting quarterback.
“Just watching his game over the years, he’s a very prolific quarterback. Smart quarterback at that,” Pickens said.
Pickens seems to be hoping for a consistency at the quarterback position that he was unable to find with the Steelers.
Pickens’ tone is a definite change from the mostly combative tone he held with Steelers media. His tenure with the team was rife with controversy, with new issues arising every couple weeks. After multiple fines and media skirmishes, the Pickens saga in Pittsburgh came to an abrupt end, and both sides seem to be better for it.
"This game is just as much a business as it is football. It's kinda like out of my control," Pickens said on the trade. "I'm glad to be here in Dallas and able to continue the winning culture that they have."
We won't know until the pick for the Steelers is in, but both sides seem comfortable with what they have at the moment.
