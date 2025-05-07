Steelers Could Instantly Replace George Pickens
A new intriguing option has emerged for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they're once again in the market for an outside wide receiver following their trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones has reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing Gabe Davis, who the team signed to a three-year deal worth $39 million in free agency last offseason.
With a new regime in Jacksonville as well as the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr. last season and the addition of Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, there wasn't much room for Davis on the roster anymore.
He endured a rather dispiriting campaign in his lone year with the Jaguars, hauling in just 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
Davis' shortcomings don't all fall on his shoulders, however, as Jacksonville itself was one of the league's most disappointing teams with a 4-13 record. Furthermore, quarterback Trevor Lawrence played in only 10 games due to a concussion and a shoulder injury.
Davis himself saw his season cut short after tearing his meniscus in November, landing him on the reserve/injured list.
Depending on where he is in his recovery, there's no reason the Steelers shouldn't show interest in the 26-year-old.
Once a top target of Josh Allen's as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Davis posted 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns over 64 games for the team after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.
His main claim to fame is his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs, during which he logged eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns, two of which came within the final two minutes of regulation.
Buffalo would proceed to lose that game, and Davis hasn't reached those same heights since, but at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds, he's quality veteran option with plenty of experience who would come relatively cheap and could certainly help out Pittsburgh's offense next season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!