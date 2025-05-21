Cowboys HC Fires Back at Steelers' George Pickens Complaints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens this offseason, ending a three-year run with the star wideout prior to the final year of his rookie deal. The former second-round pick ended up with the Dallas Cowboys, who are more excited than nervous, despite the reasons Pittsburgh reportedly moved on.
Pickens was traded this offseason after a series of events that concerned the Steelers about his character and commitment. Reportedly, Pickens was late to multiple games, practices and meetings, and with a looming contract ahead, the team chose to end things early.
Dallas hasn't seen those things. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it known that since Pickens has been there, he's been nothing but locked in and professional.
"My time with him has just been incredible," Schottenheimer said. "I think we’re really excited about what he brings as a football player, but I see a guy that’s maturing. I see a guy that we’re excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better... I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings he’s been so dialed in, taking great notes... his intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see."
Pickens was sent to Dallas in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb as the Cowboys look to become contenders in the NFC.
Through three years, Pickens has accumulated 2,841 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
As for the Steelers, they're relying on DK Metcalf to become their superstar. After trading for Metcalf with the Seattle Seahawks, exchanging a second-round draft pick for the 27 year old wide receiver, they'll now look for a new WR2. Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods will lead the way in that competition, but there have been reports the Steelers are considering names like Chris Olave.
