Steelers Sign WR to One-Year Contract
PITTSBURGH -- After the Pittsburgh Steelers released veterans Trenton Thompson and Denzel Mims, the team had an open roster spot to fill before training camp. That spot has been filled, as the team added another player to complete their 90-man roster. Via their X account, the Steelers announced that they signed wide receiver Jacob Copeland to a one-year contract.
Copeland, 24, is a 5'11, 200-pound wideout looking to break out in the NFL. The young receiver is familiar with the Steelers organization, which should give him a leg up in training camp. He spent parts of the 2023 season on the team's practice squad and is getting a second shot with the team in 2024. He's hoping this is the situation where it all clicks.
Before signing with the Steelers, Copeland bounced around the NFL. He originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Shortly after the team's training camp, he was waived. After being released, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and had two stops with the Steelers practice squads. The Steelers released Copeland near the end of the 2023 regular season, and he signed a futures/reserve contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite getting a helmet on three different organizations, he's yet to appear in a regular season game in the NFL.
Copeland played college football at the University of Florida and the University of Maryland. He amassed 1,866 yards over four seasons at Florida. He played his final season at Maryland, catching 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. With this move, the Steelers 90-man roster is now full.
