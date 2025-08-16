Five Steelers to Watch vs. Buccaneers: All Eyes on Rookie WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers will rest a majority of their starters for the second week in a row as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night.
The Steelers saw several players shine during their preseason-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday, and with essentially the same group expected to suit up against the Bucs, there's plenty of opportunities for the team's newcomers to make a name for themselves.
With that being said, here are five players to watch in tonight's contest.
Kaleb Johnson
Johnson had a rough professional debut against the Jaguars, rushing eight times for 20 yards while catching a single pass for six yards across 22 total snaps.
The rookie third-round pick hasn't shown much in the way of explosiveness throughout his time with the Steelers thus far, and there are some lingering concerns about his effectiveness as a pass blocker.
With Jaylen Warren sitting out once again, however, Johnson has a chance to put those narratives behind him and turn in a big performance while playing in front of the Acrisure Stadium crowd for the first time in his career.
Aiden Williams
Pittsburgh's depth along the offensive line isn't anything to write home about, leaving the door cracked open for Williams to rise up the depth chart.
The undrafted free agent out of Minnesota Duluth logged 54 snaps at right guard vs. Jacksonville and allowed just a single pressure while earning a 76.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Williams' workload should remain inflated against the Bucs, and another strong showing could make him a surprise 53-man roster candidate.
Ke'Shawn Williams
Perhaps the main star of the Steelers' win over the Jaguars, Williams finished with two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown over 26 total snaps.
The undrafted free agent wide receiver out of Indiana stood out during training camp, and while he faces an uphill battle towards claiming a 53-man roster spot, Pittsburgh's need for additional depth at the position may give him at least an outside shot if he keeps up his torrid place on Saturday night.
Yahya Black
Listed as the third-string nose tackle on the Steelers' second depth chart of the preseason, Black logged 10 defensive reps last weekend in Jacksonville and garnered a stellar 82.3 overall grade from PFF with a pressure and two tackles.
The rookie fifth-round pick out of Iowa can fill several roles up front and should make an immediate impact as a run defender once the regular season begins, but if he can also find his way into the backfield and get to the quarterback as a pass rusher vs. Tampa Bay, he may move up on Pittsburgh's next depth chart.
Derrick Harmon
Currently listed as a starter at defensive end, Harmon was impressive throughout camp and posted two pressures in 32 total defensive snaps last weekend.
The rookie first-round pick has plenty of hype surrounding him, and while there isn't much at jeopardy for Harmon against the Bucs, it's still worth keeping a close eye on him as he continues getting acclimated to the speed and style of the game at the NFL level.
