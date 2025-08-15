Steelers Have Eyes on 2026 QB Class
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback this season, but that quarterback is 41-years-old and only on a one-year deal. Right now, the expectation is that he retires after the season, and that the black and gold will go hunting for a new passer in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers may return for another season. He hasn't ruled it out and neither have the Steelers. But it still feels like the safe assumption is that Pittsburgh is going to dive very heavily into the upcoming quarterback class, trying to find their next franchise QB in the spring of 2026.
Asked about the upcoming class, assistant general manager Andy Weidl let it be known that, of course, the Steelers are looking. They always are. And the upcoming class looks better than the one that just passed.
"There’s some guys that are really talented coming out. There’s guys that can probably put it into a pocket. There’s guys that can put it into a pocket and win on the run. They have the skills as well. I don’t want to get too much into it right now," Weidl said. "Whether they all come out, we’ll find out. We’ll do our work. We do it every year. We’ve got a great group of scouts. We’ve got continuity. This year is the first time. Last year and this year, we’ve been in the same group together. We’re expecting big things. We’ve talked about it.
The Steelers are projected to have 12 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, allowing them to move up to try and land a first-round passer. The goal for the black and gold this season is to win a Super Bowl. That's a long way to climb in the draft, but capable with the amount of capital they have to move around.
Names like LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Texas star Arch Manning and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza are all expected to be first-round options, with Clemson's Cade Klubnik and Penn State's Drew Aller also on the board.
Pittsburgh came into the 2025 offseason with a gameplan to protect themselves for 2026. That's why Justin Fields didn't have any guaranteed money on his contract offer beyond 2025, and why Rodgers was only offered a one-year deal from the start of negotiations.
It's also why the team passed on Shedeur Sanders and went with Will Howard in the sixth round as well.
The Steelers don't know who will come out and what the final class will look like. But, right now, they believe it's going to be a strong one. And they already have their eyes on it.
