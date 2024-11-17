Former MVP Calls Out Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- A former NFL MVP believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have seven wins on the season, have no significant wins on the season.
Cam Newton, 2015 MVP and 2015 Rookie of the Year, spoke about teams he believed had no real wins. Newton mentioned the Steelers and the Commanders as the two teams lacking the important marker during an appearance on ESPN's First Take.
"You said something earlier in the show that a lot of teams have not had meaningful wins," Newton said. "I said that about the Commanders. I'm also going to say that about the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're undefeated. Let's cite those wins. New York Jets, the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, which is still up in the air is that really a good team. I'm just keeping it a buck, I just don't know yet."
Newton brings up an interesting point in regards to strength of schedule, but the upcoming schedule for the Steelers should prove whether or not they are real contenders. The Ravens have been dominant since Week 3 and provide quite a test for the Steelers defense. They have yet to face a duo as strong as Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, which will be a benchmark for the teams defensive success depending on how the game goes.
The Steelers have been excellent offensively down the stretch, with Wilson at the helm they have been able to score at a high rate. Their offense looks the best it has since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Now, the Steelers will see if it can keep up with the Ravens offensive prowess.
At the end of the day, the Steelers cannot control their schedule. But, the divisional games start now and provide the team with a plethora of tough teams to finish the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!