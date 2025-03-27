Former Steelers CB Comes Full Circle With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and first-round pick Arthie Burns finally ended up where he thought he was going to start. The now 29 year old signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, and when discussing the move for the first time, let it be known he thought that was the team he would've started his NFL career with.
Burns spent four years in Pittsburgh after being selected by the Steelers 25th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He's entering year ninth year of his professional career, and is just now joining the team he orginally thought was going to draft him.
The Miami product was viewed as one of the top cornerbacks in the draft class in 2016 and had a few teams who could've added his talents. If you asked Burns, he didn't think it was going to be the Steelers. Instead, he thought it would be the Dolphins.
"When I was coming out, Miami [Dolphins] had a Miami Pro Day for all the local guys to come out and workout for the team," Burns said. "They insuated that if I had a good workout, they was gonna pull the trigger on me in the first round."
"On draft night, I'm thinking I had a good workout. I'm thinking they're gonna pull the trigger on me. "And I ended up going to Pittsburgh."
Instead, the Dolphins ended up trading up in the second round to select Xavien Howard 38th overall. He spent his entire career in Miami up until 2023. He has not been on a roster since being released by the Dolphins.
Burns faded out with the Steelers after a strong rookie season. Since then, he's bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, and now ending up in Miami.
He'll hope that joining the team he believed he'd start with gives him an opportunity to finish his career strong.
